Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Sells 77,070 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI trimmed its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,856,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 77,070 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $128,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IPG. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IPG stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.81. 809,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,149,354. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $40.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.96.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.68%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

