Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Sells 768 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI reduced its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned 1.37% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $49,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WTM. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 35 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 55 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 73 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on White Mountains Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
White Mountains Insurance Group Trading Down 3.0 %
White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $8.95 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 65.68%.
White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile
White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.
See Also
