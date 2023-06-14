Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Sells 7,472 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI cut its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,472 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned about 0.52% of Woodward worth $29,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Woodward by 226.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Woodward during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Woodward during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WWD. TheStreet upgraded Woodward from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Woodward from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Woodward in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Woodward from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Woodward from $107.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Woodward currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Woodward Stock Up 0.8 %

In other news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 2,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total value of $224,050.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 2,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total value of $224,050.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $223,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,799.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,440 shares of company stock valued at $602,974. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WWD stock traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $114.37. 49,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,294. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.56. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.26 and a 12-month high of $116.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.45.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.24. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $718.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.98%.

Woodward Profile

(Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the Aerospace and Industrial segments. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

Featured Articles

