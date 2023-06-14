Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Sells 554,946 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lessened its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,395,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554,946 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned approximately 1.03% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $92,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BJ. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth $529,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 14,144.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 730,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,316,000 after buying an additional 735,489 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 135.1% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,557. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.12. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.08 and a 52-week high of $80.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.49.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 53.66% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. DA Davidson upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

