Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Sells 19,453 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI reduced its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 718,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,453 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $75,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARW. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $139.24. 71,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,330. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.38 and a 12-month high of $139.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.61 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.43 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.71.

Insider Transactions at Arrow Electronics

In other news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 1,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.81, for a total transaction of $181,362.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,908.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 1,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.81, for a total transaction of $181,362.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,908.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $152,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,850 shares of company stock worth $3,104,483. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Arrow Electronics

(Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

Featured Stories

