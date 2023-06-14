Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Has $340.99 Million Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI cut its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,384,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477,361 shares during the period. Dollar General accounts for approximately 3.5% of Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned about 0.62% of Dollar General worth $340,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DG. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,917,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 105,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,009,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

DG traded up $4.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.11. 2,186,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,313,253. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $151.27 and a 12-month high of $261.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $204.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.34.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $238.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Dollar General from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $190.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.14.

In related news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,584,172.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 7,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,015 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

