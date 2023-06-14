Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Decreases Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI cut its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,050,502 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 258,031 shares during the quarter. SAP comprises 2.1% of Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned 0.17% of SAP worth $211,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SAP by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in SAP by 72.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on SAP from $154.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet cut SAP from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SAP in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on SAP from $170.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.20.

SAP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SAP traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.82. The stock had a trading volume of 124,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,850. The company has a market capitalization of $160.21 billion, a PE ratio of 75.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.53. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $78.22 and a 1 year high of $137.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.97 billion. SAP had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 5.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $2.1864 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. SAP’s payout ratio is 89.94%.

SAP Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Further Reading

