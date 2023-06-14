Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Cuts Stock Holdings in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI reduced its position in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,207,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297,040 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned 2.61% of FirstCash worth $104,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FirstCash by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,285,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,657,000 after purchasing an additional 200,845 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,552,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,700,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FirstCash stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.91. 25,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,382. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.31 and its 200 day moving average is $95.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.50. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.43 and a 1 year high of $105.68.

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. FirstCash had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $762.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.72%.

In related news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,234 shares in the company, valued at $5,952,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other FirstCash news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,952,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Raul Ramos sold 10,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.19, for a total transaction of $1,027,009.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,359,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,600 shares of company stock worth $4,898,253. Company insiders own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on FirstCash from $108.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush boosted their target price on FirstCash from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on FirstCash from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on FirstCash from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

