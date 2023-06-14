Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Cuts Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI reduced its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,132,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 127,916 shares during the quarter. Eaton comprises about 1.8% of Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned 0.28% of Eaton worth $177,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ETN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eaton by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Eaton by 0.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 170,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Eaton by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Stock Performance

ETN stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.23. The company had a trading volume of 346,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,731. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $194.03.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ETN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $367,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,342,689. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

