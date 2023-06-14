Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,266,900 shares, an increase of 86.2% from the May 15th total of 2,829,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 627.0 days.

Fibra UNO Price Performance

FBASF stock remained flat at $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday. Fibra UNO has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.34.

Fibra UNO Company Profile

Fibra Uno Administración SA de CV operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development and operation of various types of real estate projects. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

