Fetch.ai Price Down 22.5% Over Last Week (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000730 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $155.63 million and $36.02 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00045348 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00033258 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00015285 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004613 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 821,204,413 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.