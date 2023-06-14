Fellaz (FLZ) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $4.71 Billion

Fellaz (FLZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. During the last seven days, Fellaz has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. Fellaz has a market cap of $4.71 billion and approximately $2.11 million worth of Fellaz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fellaz token can currently be bought for about $3.16 or 0.00012161 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001267 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000061 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000031 BTC.
Fellaz Token Profile
Fellaz launched on March 20th, 2022. Fellaz’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. Fellaz’s official Twitter account is @fellazxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fellaz’s official website is fellaz.xyz.
Buying and Selling Fellaz
