Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Receives $112.36 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.36.

A number of research firms recently commented on FRT. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FRT stock opened at $94.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.20. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $85.27 and a 12-month high of $115.08.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 92.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP now owns 51,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,764,000 after buying an additional 13,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 14.1% during the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 88,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after acquiring an additional 10,951 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. It engages in ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

