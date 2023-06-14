Fairmount Funds Management LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN)

Fairmount Funds Management LLC trimmed its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,040,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Terns Pharmaceuticals makes up about 3.3% of Fairmount Funds Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Fairmount Funds Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Terns Pharmaceuticals worth $20,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TERN. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 213.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 277,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 189,178 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 307.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 377,427 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $21,839,000.

Shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,419. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $14.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.05.

Terns Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TERN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.11. Equities research analysts forecast that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TERN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of oncology, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in clinical development for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

