Fairfield Bush & CO. Sells 70 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Fairfield Bush & CO. trimmed its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,852 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 881 shares of the software company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 585.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,198 shares of the software company’s stock worth $23,624,000 after purchasing an additional 59,962 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Adobe by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock worth $364,245,000 after purchasing an additional 482,400 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Adobe by 7,370.9% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,094 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,677,000 after purchasing an additional 83,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $480.83. 1,343,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,217,504. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $383.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $362.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $491.51. The company has a market cap of $220.56 billion, a PE ratio of 47.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,304 shares of company stock worth $3,055,314 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Adobe from $415.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on Adobe from $365.00 to $462.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $439.83.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

