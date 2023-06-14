Fairfield Bush & CO. Sells 1,964 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Fairfield Bush & CO. reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,443 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the period. Oracle makes up approximately 3.0% of Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,686,000 after acquiring an additional 132,920 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 125.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,259,340 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $186,915,000 after buying an additional 258,075 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock traded up $5.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.92. The company had a trading volume of 9,994,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,007,854. The company has a market capitalization of $329.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.72. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $123.99.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 303.72% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.21.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.