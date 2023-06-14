Fairfield Bush & CO. Purchases 258 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,831 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 17.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 186.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 8.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter valued at about $1,340,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.69. 820,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,017,436. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $171.82 and a 1 year high of $334.55. The company has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.05.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $3.39. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.57% and a net margin of 41.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 22.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $181.64 per share, with a total value of $993,570.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,348,284.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $181.64 per share, for a total transaction of $993,570.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 51,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,348,284.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $182.00 per share, with a total value of $249,886.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,886. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 8,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,774 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALB. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $397.00 to $403.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.89.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.