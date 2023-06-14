Fairfield Bush & CO. Has $312,000 Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Fairfield Bush & CO. trimmed its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the first quarter worth about $71,087,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 8.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,796,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,512,000 after buying an additional 870,382 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $24,074,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,596,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,172,000 after buying an additional 554,129 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 6,630.8% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 415,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,551,000 after buying an additional 408,855 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GXO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.35.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GXO traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.25. 148,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $62.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.50.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

