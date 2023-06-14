Fairfield Bush & CO. Decreases Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Fairfield Bush & CO. reduced its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,237 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,554 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for 2.0% of Fairfield Bush & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 42,032 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 29,467 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 16,652 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albar Capital Ltd bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $1,849,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.96.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $123.27. 1,505,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,880,784. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.19. The company has a market cap of $137.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.30%.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.