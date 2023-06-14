Fairfield Bush & CO. Buys Shares of 13,300 Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,300 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,539,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,241,955. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $66.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.63.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

