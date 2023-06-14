Fair Oaks Income (LON:FAIR) Trading Up 2.1%

Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FAIR – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.49 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.49 ($0.01). Approximately 237,515 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 710,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.48 ($0.01).

Fair Oaks Income Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of £1.92 million and a PE ratio of -3.77.

Fair Oaks Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.08%.

About Fair Oaks Income

Fair Oaks Income Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Fair Oaks Capital Limited. The fund invests its entire corpus in FOIF II LP and FOMC III LP. Fair Oaks Income Limited was formed on March 7, 2014 and is domiciled in the Channel Islands.

