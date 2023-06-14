Facet Wealth Inc. Takes Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Facet Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 12,599 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,588,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 82,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.11. The company had a trading volume of 25,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,543. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.93. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $47.50 and a 12-month high of $57.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.00.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

