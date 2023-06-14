Facet Wealth Inc. Sells 18,348 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Facet Wealth Inc. cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,348 shares during the quarter. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 59,113,333.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,093,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,071,000 after buying an additional 7,093,600 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,066,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 227.0% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,484,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,369 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,726,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,101,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,729 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPLG stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.50. 414,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,511,956. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $51.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.88 and its 200-day moving average is $47.46.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.