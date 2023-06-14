Facet Wealth Inc. Purchases 2,927 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. RF&L Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $857,000. SJA Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,460,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.77. 230,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,572,273. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.03 and a 200-day moving average of $47.67. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $41.20 and a one year high of $51.78. The firm has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

