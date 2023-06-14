Facet Wealth Inc. Purchases 272 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $400,000. Aua Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $1.20 on Wednesday, hitting $277.84. The company had a trading volume of 137,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,486. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $278.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $256.08 and a 200-day moving average of $239.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

