Facet Wealth Inc. Has $478,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,426 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after buying an additional 164,789 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 25.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 33.4% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total value of $2,040,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,739,714.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total value of $2,040,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,739,714.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,230 shares of company stock valued at $31,446,687. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $223.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Tudor Pickering cut Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.11.

Tesla stock traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $260.92. 43,619,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,128,422. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $314.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.09, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

