Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Stock Position Lowered by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC lowered its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,910 shares during the period. Fabrinet makes up approximately 0.5% of Algert Global LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $9,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FN. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 652.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Fabrinet by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Homa Bahrami sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total value of $137,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,210,058.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Fabrinet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.57.

Shares of FN opened at $129.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.19. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $74.57 and a 52 week high of $140.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.13.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.05. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $665.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.88 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

