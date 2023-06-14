Exor N.V. Makes New $138.99 Million Investment in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Exor N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,665,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,994,000. Clarivate comprises about 100.0% of Exor N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Exor N.V. owned about 2.47% of Clarivate at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Clarivate by 5.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Clarivate by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 45,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Clarivate by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Clarivate by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Clarivate by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 234,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLVT traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,550,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,019,226. Clarivate Plc has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.07.

CLVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Clarivate in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

