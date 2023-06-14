Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Energy Income Partners LLC

Energy Income Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 979,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,939 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Exelon worth $42,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Exelon by 487.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,930,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,929,000 after buying an additional 9,899,186 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Exelon by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,623,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,726,000 after buying an additional 5,584,672 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,274,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,678,000 after buying an additional 2,279,491 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Exelon by 303.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,839,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,742,000 after buying an additional 2,135,851 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Exelon by 28.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,860,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,979,000 after buying an additional 1,531,782 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,341.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.23. The company had a trading volume of 767,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,942,093. The stock has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.49. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $47.23.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on EXC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Exelon in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.91.

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

