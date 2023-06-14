ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFIN) Short Interest Update

ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ExcelFin Acquisition Price Performance

XFIN opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.29. ExcelFin Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $11.10.

Get ExcelFin Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of ExcelFin Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition by 34.4% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,171,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,741,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition by 24.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,041,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,435,000 after acquiring an additional 202,577 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,230,000. Kim LLC increased its position in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition by 875.0% in the first quarter. Kim LLC now owns 975,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,130,000 after acquiring an additional 875,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition by 276.5% in the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 971,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,095,000 after acquiring an additional 713,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

About ExcelFin Acquisition

ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ExcelFin Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExcelFin Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.