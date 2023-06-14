Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) by 106.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,589,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 819,000 shares during the quarter. Latham Group makes up 6.2% of Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. owned about 1.36% of Latham Group worth $5,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,434,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after buying an additional 590,740 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 74,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 28,015 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Latham Group alerts:

Latham Group Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:SWIM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.38. 58,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,045. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average of $3.27. Latham Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $8.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Latham Group ( NASDAQ:SWIM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09). Latham Group had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $137.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Latham Group, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Latham Group from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Latham Group from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Latham Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Latham Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

Insider Activity at Latham Group

In other news, Director James E. Cline acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $136,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 159,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,770. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Latham Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.