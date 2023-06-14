Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,620 shares during the quarter. Bumble makes up 2.2% of Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Bumble worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in Bumble in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,368,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Bumble by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Bumble by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,222,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,993 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Bumble by 146.0% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 48,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 28,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bumble by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 966,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,344,000 after acquiring an additional 67,660 shares during the last quarter.

Bumble Price Performance

Shares of Bumble stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $17.67. 686,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,565,008. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.39 and a beta of 1.82. Bumble Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $39.33.

Insider Activity

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $242.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.92 million. Bumble had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts expect that Bumble Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $207,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Bumble from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Bumble from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bumble from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.55.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

