Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,620 shares during the quarter. Bumble makes up 2.2% of Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Bumble worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in Bumble in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,368,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Bumble by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Bumble by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,222,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,993 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Bumble by 146.0% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 48,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 28,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bumble by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 966,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,344,000 after acquiring an additional 67,660 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of Bumble stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $17.67. 686,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,565,008. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.39 and a beta of 1.82. Bumble Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $39.33.
In other news, Director Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $207,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.56% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Bumble from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Bumble from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bumble from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.55.
Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.
