Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,619 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,619 shares during the quarter. Inspire Medical Systems makes up 6.8% of Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $7,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.9% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 14.6% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $321.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $335.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.89.

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE INSP traded up $3.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $309.90. 87,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,653. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $280.50 and its 200 day moving average is $261.08. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $157.04 and a one year high of $316.80.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.06 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, VP Steven Jandrich sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.02, for a total transaction of $2,168,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,628.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Inspire Medical Systems news, VP Steven Jandrich sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.02, for a total transaction of $2,168,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,628.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.91, for a total transaction of $155,478.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,943.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,368 shares of company stock worth $4,598,339 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Stories

