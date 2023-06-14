Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,214 shares during the period. Revance Therapeutics accounts for 3.2% of Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of Revance Therapeutics worth $3,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RVNC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,312,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,449,000 after purchasing an additional 609,841 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,456,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,902,000 after purchasing an additional 196,797 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,026,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,400,000 after purchasing an additional 953,790 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,779,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,597,000 after purchasing an additional 238,356 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,534,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,325,000 after purchasing an additional 151,204 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 21,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $739,404.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,389,650.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Dustin S. Sjuts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $154,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 147,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,541,234.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 21,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $739,404.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,650.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,245 shares of company stock worth $5,301,361 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RVNC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.55.

Shares of NASDAQ RVNC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.75. 278,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,452,191. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.59. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.64 and a 12 month high of $37.98.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $49.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.21 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,091.00% and a negative net margin of 224.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

