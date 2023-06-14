Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Short Interest Up 400.0% in May

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Evolution AB (publ) Trading Up 1.0 %

EVVTY stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,657. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.00. Evolution AB has a 12 month low of $69.57 and a 12 month high of $138.41.

Evolution AB (publ) Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $1.7858 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 1.43%.

Evolution AB (publ) Company Profile

Evolution AB (publ) engages in the development, production, marketing, and licensing of live game shows, casinos, and slots solutions to gaming operators in Armenia, Belgium, Canada, Georgia, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Romania, Spain, and the United States. The company runs the game under Evolution and Ezugi brands from a casino gaming table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as computers, smartphones, tablets, etc.

