Eversept Partners LP Takes $8.84 Million Position in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Eversept Partners LP bought a new stake in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 217,880 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,837,000. Model N comprises approximately 0.8% of Eversept Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Eversept Partners LP owned 0.58% of Model N at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MODN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Model N in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Model N by 35.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Model N in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Model N by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Model N by 13.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MODN. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Model N from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Model N in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Model N in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Model N from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Model N from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

In other Model N news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 12,525 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $358,590.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,577,165.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 12,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $358,590.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,577,165.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kimberly Decarlis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $29,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,457.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,209 shares of company stock valued at $866,134. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

MODN traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.77. 25,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,732. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70. Model N, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -24.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Model N, Inc engages in developing and monetizing revenue management solutions. It offers cloud revenue optimization and compliance to pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies. Its products provide business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates and incentives.

