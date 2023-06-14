Eversept Partners LP Purchases Shares of 91,252 Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE)

Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 91,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,674,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,330,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,643,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC grew its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 41.2% in the third quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 833,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,827,000 after acquiring an additional 243,519 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $5,128,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $2,487,000. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 44.3% during the third quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 276,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 84,882 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of AVTE stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $17.23. 39,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,333. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.00. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.34 and a one year high of $30.79.
In other news, CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $290,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 10,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $224,191.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,291 shares in the company, valued at $28,143.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $290,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,981 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,976 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Guggenheim started coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.
Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.
