Eversept Partners LP Purchases New Shares in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2023

Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEEGet Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 350,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,509,000. Eversept Partners LP owned 0.29% of IVERIC bio as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 563.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 541,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,120,000 after buying an additional 460,137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in IVERIC bio by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 487,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,196,000 after purchasing an additional 36,387 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $449,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in IVERIC bio by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 62,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 22,329 shares in the last quarter.

IVERIC bio Price Performance

ISEE traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $38.21. 440,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,178,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 15.53 and a current ratio of 15.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.66 and its 200 day moving average is $26.45. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ISEE. Wedbush downgraded IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IVERIC bio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at IVERIC bio

In other IVERIC bio news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 48,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $1,455,245.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,539.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other IVERIC bio news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 48,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $1,455,245.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,539.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 18,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $564,774.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,335.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,031,271 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.