Eversept Partners LP Purchases New Shares in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 350,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,509,000. Eversept Partners LP owned 0.29% of IVERIC bio as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 563.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 541,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,120,000 after buying an additional 460,137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in IVERIC bio by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 487,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,196,000 after purchasing an additional 36,387 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $449,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in IVERIC bio by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 62,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 22,329 shares in the last quarter.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

IVERIC bio Price Performance

ISEE traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $38.21. 440,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,178,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 15.53 and a current ratio of 15.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.66 and its 200 day moving average is $26.45. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at IVERIC bio

Several research firms have weighed in on ISEE. Wedbush downgraded IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IVERIC bio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

In other IVERIC bio news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 48,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $1,455,245.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,539.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other IVERIC bio news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 48,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $1,455,245.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,539.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 18,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $564,774.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,335.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,031,271 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.