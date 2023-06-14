Eversept Partners LP Purchases 265,174 Shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Eversept Partners LP increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,200,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,174 shares during the quarter. Seres Therapeutics comprises approximately 1.1% of Eversept Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Eversept Partners LP’s holdings in Seres Therapeutics were worth $12,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCRB. Flagship Pioneering Inc. boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 23,117,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,411,000 after acquiring an additional 8,738,243 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,731,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,176 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,610,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,039 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,010,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,743,000. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Seres Therapeutics Stock Performance

In related news, insider David S. Ege sold 7,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $36,527.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,696 shares in the company, valued at $309,822.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCRB stock remained flat at $6.19 during trading on Wednesday. 620,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,141,367. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $9.49.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57). The business had revenue of ($0.52) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,509.50% and a negative return on equity of 1,977.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 134.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Seres Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.