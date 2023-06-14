Eversept Partners LP Has $440,000 Stock Position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Eversept Partners LP lowered its stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) by 69.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 97,996 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FATE. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 413.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 13.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $180,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 192.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fate Therapeutics

In related news, Director Redmile Group, Llc bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $119,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,879,119 shares in the company, valued at $77,145,922.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fate Therapeutics Trading Up 0.2 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on FATE shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $5.30 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

FATE stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,866. The company has a market cap of $546.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.49. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.54.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $58.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.53 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 171.64% and a negative return on equity of 45.62%. The business’s revenue was up 220.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fate Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders; and CAR T-cell programs include FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and FT825 to treat solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.