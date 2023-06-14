Eversept Partners LP Acquires 409,279 Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Eversept Partners LP grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,620,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409,279 shares during the quarter. Syndax Pharmaceuticals comprises 3.8% of Eversept Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Eversept Partners LP owned approximately 2.69% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $41,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 46,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 52,855 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $1,131,625.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $381,868.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,565 shares of company stock worth $3,283,353. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

SNDX traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.07. 426,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,673. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $29.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.19.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.02. Equities analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.86.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

