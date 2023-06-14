Evergreen Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Evergreen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Olin by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 714,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,822,000 after acquiring an additional 149,030 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Olin in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Olin during the 3rd quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Olin by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on OLN shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Olin from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Olin from $74.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Olin from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Olin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OLN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.25. 172,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,931. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Olin Co. has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $64.70.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Olin had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 42.24%. Olin’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 10.62%.

Olin Profile

(Get Rating)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Featured Articles

