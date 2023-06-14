Evergreen Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Evergreen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 73,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,455,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 5.0% of Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gray Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.84. 988,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,349,051. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The stock has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.04.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

