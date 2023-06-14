Evergreen Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.57 Million in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Evergreen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 40,145 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,000. Enbridge makes up 1.4% of Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.0% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 26,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Enbridge by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 55,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Trust Company N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 51,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 835,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,448,967. The stock has a market cap of $75.80 billion, a PE ratio of 42.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $45.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.36 and a 200 day moving average of $38.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.655 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 295.51%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

