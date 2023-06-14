Evergreen Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,122 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Evergreen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3,120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $277.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,147. The company’s 50-day moving average is $256.08 and its 200-day moving average is $239.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $278.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

