Evergreen Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Evergreen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,918 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,000. Broadcom accounts for 2.0% of Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 114,892 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $64,240,000 after purchasing an additional 12,556 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 14,320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at $134,294,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,385 shares of company stock worth $29,697,208. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO traded up $5.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $856.95. 694,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,490,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $353.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $921.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $682.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $620.43.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $794.21.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

