Evergreen Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Evergreen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $159.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,441,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,140,242. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.23 and a 200 day moving average of $166.89. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.54 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $301.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Cowen cut their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.68.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

