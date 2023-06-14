Evergreen (NASDAQ:EVGRU) Shares Up 0.2%

Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGRU – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.69 and last traded at $10.69. 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 5,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.67.

Evergreen Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.50.

Institutional Trading of Evergreen

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergreen during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergreen during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Evergreen during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergreen during the 1st quarter valued at $1,080,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Evergreen during the 1st quarter valued at $2,298,000.

Evergreen Company Profile

Evergreen Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to complete a business combination target on technology companies involved in artificial intelligence, fintech and financial services, the Metaverse, the Internet of Things, eCommerce, social commerce, and Industry 4.0, as well as the new digital economy in the ASEAN region.

