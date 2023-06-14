Everdome (DOME) Price Hits $0.0012

Everdome (DOME) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. Over the last seven days, Everdome has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. Everdome has a total market capitalization of $21.76 million and approximately $361,016.62 worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everdome token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Everdome

Everdome was first traded on December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,873,513,332 tokens. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Everdome is everdome.io/news. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io.

Everdome Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everdome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everdome using one of the exchanges listed above.

