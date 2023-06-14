Euro Coin (EUROC) Hits Market Cap of $51.86 Million

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One Euro Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.08 or 0.00004315 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Euro Coin has a total market cap of $51.86 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Euro Coin has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Euro Coin

Euro Coin was first traded on May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 47,945,793 tokens. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circlepay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Euro Coin’s official website is www.circle.com.

Buying and Selling Euro Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Coin (EUROC) is a fully-reserved, euro-backed stablecoin developed and issued by Circle.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euro Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Euro Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Euro Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

